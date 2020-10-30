Dump truck rollover on Route 53 causing huge delays

All lanes of southbound Route 53 at Biesterfield Road near Elk Grove Village were blocked after a dump truck rolled over and spilled its contents.

Two left lanes have recently reopened, allowing traffic through, according to CBS 2 Chicago.

Traffic is backed up all the way to Algonquin Road, according to sigalert.com.

Workers are making progress clearing the debris and dump truck from the road, but traffic is at a standstill and motorists are urged to find alternate routes.

The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. and two other vehicles were reportedly involved as well.