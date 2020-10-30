Could new pot growing business open on Mundelein's east side?

A cannabis worker displays fresh cannabis flower buds that have been trimmed for market. Associated Press file photo

Entrepreneurs want to open one of Illinois' first craft cannabis businesses in industrial space on Mundelein's east side.

CAJD Illinois Ventures is seeking to operate the business in an existing building on the 900 block of East Orchard Street. That's north of Allanson Road and west of Butterfield Road.

The business would grow, infuse and process marijuana for recreational users, according to village documents.

The village board on Monday authorized administrators to draft an ordinance creating a special-use permit for the proposed business. A vote on that ordinance would come at a future meeting.

No trustees opposed the proposal.

Village approval wouldn't automatically mean the cannabis business is coming to town. It still would need a state craft growing license.

"This is kind of a cart-before-the-horse process," Village Administrator Eric Guenther said. "They're looking for the local support so they can go to the state for their license."

Illinois hasn't issued any of those yet for recreational cannabis growers. The initial batch of licenses was supposed to be issued this summer but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed business wouldn't be the first cannabis operation in Mundelein. A dispensary called Rise operates at 1325 Armour Blvd.

The two businesses wouldn't compete for customers. If approved, the growing facility would produce its own strain of marijuana and sell that product to dispensaries, not directly to consumers, Guenther said.