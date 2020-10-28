Waukegan releases video of fatal police shooting

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, of Waukegan was shot and killed by Waukegan police Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in what they say was self-defense. Courtesy of Clyde McLemore

The city of Waukegan has released video of the deadly encounter between a police officer and two young residents last week.

Daily Herald reporters are reviewing the video and other documents and will update this story soon.

By releasing the video, the city is making good on a pledge by Mayor Sam Cunningham who said during a prayer vigil Sunday that video would be released after the family of 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette had viewed it.

Stinnette was killed in the shooting, and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, 20, was wounded.

Williams spoke for the first time publicly about the encounter from her hospital bed Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight Oct. 20. Waukegan Police said initially an officer fired into the couple's vehicle in self-defense after Williams started reversing as the officer walked toward it. Police said the officer, who is Hispanic and a five-year veteran of the force, feared for his life.

The officer was fired by the department Friday for committing "multiple policy and procedure violations," according to Police Chief Wayne Walles.

Williams said she and Stinnette had their hands up while the officer was shooting at them.

"I kept asking him, 'Why, why?' he was shooting," Williams said, adding, "More officers came and were pointing their guns at us. My blood was gushing out of my body."