Southwest to start O'Hare flights Feb. 14 with 5 destinations
Updated 10/28/2020 12:21 PM
Southwest Airlines plans to offer service from O'Hare International Airport to five destinations beginning Feb. 14, 2021.
The airline will offer six flights per day to Denver; four flights per day to Nashville, Baltimore/Washington and Love Field in Dallas; and two flights per day to Phoenix.
One-way introductory fares will range from $39 to Nashville, to $109 to Phoenix.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.