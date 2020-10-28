Southwest to start O'Hare flights Feb. 14 with 5 destinations

Southwest Airlines plans to offer service from O'Hare International Airport to five destinations beginning Feb. 14, 2021.

The airline will offer six flights per day to Denver; four flights per day to Nashville, Baltimore/Washington and Love Field in Dallas; and two flights per day to Phoenix.

One-way introductory fares will range from $39 to Nashville, to $109 to Phoenix.