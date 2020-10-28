Republican O'Brien outraises Democrat Foxx in Cook state's attorney race

Right about this time during the spring primary, four Democratic candidates for Cook County state's attorney had raised nearly $16 million combined. The amount far surpassed that of their two Republican counterparts, who combined raised just under $180,000, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

But in the eight months since, quarterly reports filed with the state show Republican candidate Patrick O'Brien has raised $444,751 compared to $232,786 for Democratic incumbent Kim Foxx.

Quarterly reports show Foxx began her general election campaign with $125,540 in her coffers while O'Brien embarked on his general election campaign with $7,019.

Filings show Foxx's Friends for Foxx campaign committee received donations totaling more than $105,000 from media magnate Fred Eychaner, founder of Newsweb. Campaign filings list an additional donation of $11,600 attributed to Newsweb. Grosvenor Capital Management CEO Michael Sacks is listed as having contributed $105,800 to Foxx's campaign for a second term.

A review of filing also shows contributions from the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees and from the Service Employees International Union whose combined contributions since July add up to more than $100,000.

The biggest contributors to O'Brien's campaign include investor Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of the investment firm Citadel, who according to records donated $100,000, and Victor Ciardelli, founder and CEO of Guaranteed Rate mortgage company, who records show donated $82,100. Campaign filings list an additional $11.600 donation from Guaranteed Rate.

Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police donated more than $57,000 to O'Brien's campaign. Other contributors include Equity Group Investments founder and former Tribune Company CEO Sam Zell and James Bowen, CEO of the Wheaton-based First Trust Portfolios.

• For more election coverage, visit dailyherald.com/election.