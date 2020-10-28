Lake, McHenry counties hit with COVID-19 restrictions, 6,110 new cases, 51 additional deaths

New cases of COVID-19 spiked by 6,110 Wednesday with additional deaths from the respiratory disease reaching 51.

At the same time, Lake and McHenry counties now join a growing number of Illinois regions facing COVID-19 related restrictions that include a temporary ban on indoor dining.

The measures go into effect Saturday and were imposed Wednesday after the two counties hit three days of 8% or higher virus test positivity rates.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate hit 6.7% based on a seven-day average, reflecting an upward trend.

COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals totaled 2,861 as of Tuesday night.

That means eight Illinois regions including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are under COVID-19 related restrictions as cases and infection rates mount in Illinois.

Also, "public gatherings in Lake and McHenry counties will be reduced to 25 people," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "Outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive through service will remain available.

"These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again. I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn't going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight."

That brings total virus cases to 389,095 with 9,619 deaths statewide.