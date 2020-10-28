Hoffman Estates homicide victim died from gunshot wound to the face

A homicide victim found in a Hoffman Estates home by police Tuesday died from a gunshot wound to the face, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported Wednesday.

No identifying information about the victim has been released by police or the medical examiner's office other than that the victim was male.

Hoffman Estates officers were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of West Berkley Lane at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday for an unknown problem and found the body there, according police.

The investigation is continuing, police said.