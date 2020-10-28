Hoffman Estates death ruled a homicide
Updated 10/28/2020 10:32 AM
A male found dead by Hoffman Estates police Tuesday morning was the victim of a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Wednesday, officials said.
No identifying information about the victim has been released by police other than that he is male.
Hoffman Estates officers were dispatched to the home on the 200 block of West Berkley Lane at 11:43 a.m. for an unknown problem and discovered the body, according police.
The investigation is continuing.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.