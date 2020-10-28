Hoffman Estates death ruled a homicide

A male found dead by Hoffman Estates police Tuesday morning was the victim of a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner's office determined Wednesday, officials said.

No identifying information about the victim has been released by police other than that he is male.

Hoffman Estates officers were dispatched to the home on the 200 block of West Berkley Lane at 11:43 a.m. for an unknown problem and discovered the body, according police.

The investigation is continuing.