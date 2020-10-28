Buffalo Grove planning reconstruction of Bernard Drive

Bernard Drive, best known to Buffalo Grove residents as the route for the Buffalo Grove Days parade, soon could see a parade of construction vehicles.

The village plans to reconstruct a 1½-mile stretch of the road between Arlington Heights Road and Buffalo Grove, giving what officials say is a much-needed upgrade to the aging roadway.

During a virtual public hearing Tuesday, Emily Anderson of Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. said the road is near the end of its life. Its underlying pavement on the east end was built in the 1950s, while its western portion dates from the 1970s.

The project is in its initial stage, but based on traffic projections, the work is not expected to add lanes or expand the roadway. But it could include a bike path to connect with the Arlington Heights Road bike path, the White Pine Ditch path, the Raupp Boulevard bike route and a proposed Buffalo Grove Road bike path,

Residents asked whether the work would require tree removal or relocating of the annual Labor Day weekend parade.

"I'm very fearful that traffic will speed more than (it does) now," resident Fran Ingram wrote in the virtual chat. "Traffic flies by in total disregard for students to cross Bernard from Longfellow School."

Anderson said the current 25 mph speed limit will be maintained.

As for the trees, Anderson said project leaders will do their best to preserve as many as possible.

"But trees will be impacted with this project, even just to replace the curb and gutter in the exact same location," she said. "A lot of those bigger trees are underneath the road, and even if we are able to avoid direct tree impacts, what happens a lot is even replacing the road exactly like it is impacts the tree roots."

Anderson said 2024 would be the earliest year when the parade would be affected.

The comment period for the Bernard Drive Phase I Engineering Study ends Nov. 11. For more information, go to bernarddrive.com.