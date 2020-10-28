6,110 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths, and Lake, McHenry counties hit with restrictions

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 6,110 Wednesday with additional deaths from the respiratory disease reaching 51.

At the same time, Lake and McHenry counties now join a growing number of Illinois regions facing COVID-19 related restrictions that include a temporary ban on indoor dining.

The measures go into effect Saturday and were imposed Wednesday after the two counties hit three days of 8% or higher positive results on COVID-19 tests.

"These resurgence mitigations aim to cut down on some of the highest high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in a region once again," Pritzker said in a statement.

The virus positivity rate in Lake and McHenry was 8.4% as of Sunday, data Wednesday showed.

In spring, "we successfully flattened the curve then, and we can do it again," Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said. "Please do not let your guard down in social settings, even around close friends and family who don't live in your home."

The 6,110 daily cases are the most since Saturday, which had 6,161. This week, new cases averaged 4,840 compared to 3,945 Oct. 15 to 21 ­-- or 895 more infections a day.

Illinois is now up to 389,095 total cases with 9,619 deaths.

The statewide COVID-19 test positivity rate hit 6.7% based on a seven-day average, reflecting an upward trend. The single-day infection rate is 8.6%, the highest since June 2.

COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals totaled 2,861 as of Tuesday night, the highest hospitalization since June 4 with 2,911 people.

Meanwhile, Republican senators want hearings on how Gov. J.B. Pritzker is handling the pandemic.

They claim the state is taking actions that could close restaurants and bars across the state without providing data to justify it.

"Throughout this crisis, the governor has acted pretty much unilaterally," Senate GOP Leader Bill Brady said Wednesday news conference. "We've asked a lot of questions, but haven't always gotten answers."

Eight Illinois regions including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are under COVID-19 related restrictions as cases and infection rates mount in Illinois.

Also, "public gatherings in Lake and McHenry counties will be reduced to 25 people," Pritzker said in a statement. "Outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive through service will remain available.

"I know this virus is hard on everyone. But this battle isn't going away by itself. We have to manage our way through it with the tools we have available to us. And there are many of those tools that nearly everyone in our state has available to join the fight."