Hoffman Estates death under investigation
Updated 10/27/2020 9:14 PM
Hoffman Estates police are investigating after finding a body in a home Tuesday morning.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Berkley Lane at 11:43 a.m. for an unknown problem, according to a department news release.
Further details were not available Tuesday night.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.