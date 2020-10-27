 

Hoffman Estates death under investigation

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/27/2020 9:14 PM

Hoffman Estates police are investigating after finding a body in a home Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Berkley Lane at 11:43 a.m. for an unknown problem, according to a department news release.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Further details were not available Tuesday night.

