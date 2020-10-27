COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 27

Interactive map: Find an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.Suburbs' portion: 168,659 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 44% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. 4,404 deaths in the suburbs, which is 46% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.Cook County • As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 81,791 cases and 2,387 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 97,041 cases and 3,052 fatalities.• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,910 cases and 110 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,821 cases and 21 deaths in Palatine, 1,556 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,499 cases and 43 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,431 cases and 28 deaths in Streamwood, 1,361 cases and 80 deaths in Wheeling, 1,292 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,219 cases and 52 deaths in Glenview, 1,099 cases and 30 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 931 cases and 16 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 763 cases and 42 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 753 cases and 19 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 743 cases and 43 deaths in Northbrook, 489 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, 282 cases and 23 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County: The county reported 22,596 cases and 607 deaths as of Tuesday.• Top counts: 1,718 cases and 42 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,622 cases and 14 deaths in Addison, 1,393 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,246 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,229 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,174 cases and 46 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,116 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 984 cases and 27 deaths in Wheaton, 960 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 894 cases and 17 deaths in Bensenville, 785 cases and 5 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 665 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 553 cases and 6 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County: The county listed 21,010 cases and 511 deaths as of Tuesday. Most recent top counts: 4,515 to 4,519 in Waukegan, 1,230 to 1,234 in Round Lake Beach, 750 to 754 in Mundelein, 730 to 734 in Gurnee, 500 to 504 in Round Lake, 400 to 404 in Vernon Hills, 395 to 399 in Lake Zurich, 370 to 374 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 330 to 334 in Grayslake, 320 to 324 in Libertyville, 295 to 299 in Wauconda.

Kane County: 16,534 cases with 346 deaths as of Tuesday on the county's website. Top counts: 5,554 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,630 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,490 in Carpentersville, 1,387 in St. Charles, 805 in South Elgin, 661 in Geneva, 536 in Batavia, 446 in North Aurora, 226 in Hampshire, 212 in Gilberts, 200 in Sugar Grove, 173 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County: 6,532 cases and 120 deaths as of Tuesday , according to the health department. Will County: 18,807 cases and 429 deaths reported on its website as of Tuesday.