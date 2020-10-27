Another 46 COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 4,000 more infected

State health officials reported 46 more COVID-19 deaths today along with 4,000 more cases of the disease that were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 9,568, while 382,985 Illinois residents have now tested positive for the respiratory disease since the outbreak began.

Illinois is now averaging 4,587 new cases a day over the past week, a 23% increase in the daily new-case average from a week ago.

The state's seven-day average infection rate is now at 6.4%.

Hospitals statewide reported 2,758 patients being treated for COVID-19 infections by the end of the day Monday, that's 120 more patients than were hospitalized for the disease from the day before and nearly 500 more than were hospitalized a week ago. Of those currently hospitalized with the virus, 595 are in intensive care.

As suburban Cook County prepares to have mitigation restrictions imposed Wednesday after the region's test positivity rate and hospitalizations spiked, the region with Lake and McHenry counties appears headed toward mitigation restrictions as well after recording the second consecutive day with a seven-day average test positivity rate in excess of 8%.