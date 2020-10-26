 

Suburbs see the first snow of the season

  • An Elgin Parks worker cuts the grass and clears the snow Monday at Wing Park in Elgin.

      An Elgin Parks worker cuts the grass and clears the snow Monday at Wing Park in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall snow clings to a colorful leaf Monday in Elgin.

      Fall snow clings to a colorful leaf Monday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall snow clings to a flower Monday October in Elgin.

      Fall snow clings to a flower Monday October in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall snow clings to a tree Monday in Elgin.

      Fall snow clings to a tree Monday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall snow surrounds a colorful leaf Monday in Elgin.

      Fall snow surrounds a colorful leaf Monday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Fall snow dusts a colorful tree Monday in Elgin.

      Fall snow dusts a colorful tree Monday in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald staff report
Updated 10/26/2020 10:25 AM

The suburbs got its first taste of winter with the first snow of the season recorded this morning at O'Hare airport.

Light snow is expected to continue into the early afternoon. Accumulation is not likely.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The normal first date for a trace of snow is Oct. 30, the National Weather Service says.

The earliest snow ever recorded at O'Hare was on Sept. 25, 1942.

The latest first date of recorded snow was Dec. 5, 1999.

