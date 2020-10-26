Suburbs see the first snow of the season

The suburbs got its first taste of winter with the first snow of the season recorded this morning at O'Hare airport.

Light snow is expected to continue into the early afternoon. Accumulation is not likely.

The normal first date for a trace of snow is Oct. 30, the National Weather Service says.

The earliest snow ever recorded at O'Hare was on Sept. 25, 1942.

The latest first date of recorded snow was Dec. 5, 1999.