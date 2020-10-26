Naperville order allows recreational, lifestyle facilities to sell packaged alcohol

Recreational or lifestyle amenities facilities have been added to the list of liquor license holders allowed to sell packaged alcohol for off-site consumption under an executive order amended by Mayor Steve Chirico.

The measure was first enacted in March to assist restaurants, bars, hotel taverns and liquor manufacturers impacted by a statewide stay-at-home order, and has since been expanded multiple times. The most recent amendment, affecting Class M license holders, took effect Friday, as more stringent COVID-19 restrictions were placed on businesses in DuPage, Will, Kane and Kankakee counties.

Chirico also issued a second executive order that terminates several previously issued measures. Starting Sunday, noise standards will no longer be relaxed to allow for 24-hour deliveries, parking citations will start being issued again, and an extension on liquor and tobacco license renewals will end. Utility disconnections for property owners who fail to pay may resume as of Jan. 1.