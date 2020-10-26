COVID-19 mobile testing in Lake County

The Illinois Department of Public Health will host free COVID-19 testing on six dates in Lake County in the next several weeks.

A Lake County Department of Public Health news release said testing is scheduled for:

•Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m. at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville

•Sunday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 1959 Waukegan Road, Deerfield

•Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m. at Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive., Round Lake

•Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m., Highwood Public Library, 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood. This is a walk up only test site.

•Saturday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m., Round Lake High School, 800 High School Drive, Round Lake

•Wednesday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m., Highwood Public Library, 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood. This is a walk up only test site.

Testing is open to all regardless of symptoms. A phone number and name are required in order to receive testing results. Photo identification and proof of insurance are helpful, but not required. High demand for testing may result in long wait times. Testing locations may close early due to inclement weather or if daily testing supplies are exhausted.

Those utilizing drive-through testing must be seated at a functioning window. Those in line at the site will not be permitted to exit their car. All sites will also accommodate walk-up individuals.

State-run community-based testing sites, in Waukegan at 102 W. Water St., and in Arlington Heights at 2000 W. Euclid Ave., are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is free. Visit the IDPH website at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-sites.

Viral testing, commonly done with a nasal swab, is the only type of test offered at the IDPH mobile testing site and at state-run community-based testing sites.