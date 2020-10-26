Casten and Underwood dramatically outspent Ives and Oberweis in early October, records show

Jim Oberweis, left, and Lauren Underwood are candidates for the 14th Congressional District seat.

Sean Casten, left, and Jeanne Ives are candidates for the 6th Congressional District seat.

Democrats running for two hotly contested suburban congressional seats spent vastly more than their opponents on advertising and other campaign expenses in the first half of October, new disclosure reports show.

In the race for the 6th District seat, incumbent Democrat Sean Casten of Downers Grove spent about $905,655 on operational campaign expenses between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, his preelection report to the Federal Election Commission showed. Republican challenger Jeanne Ives spent about $491,952 on such expenses during the same two-week period, her report showed.

In the neighboring 14th District, Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville spent about $457,927 on operational expenses during the two-week period, her preelection report showed.

Underwood's Republican challenger, state Sen. Jim Oberweis of Sugar Grove, had about $105,346 in operational expenses during the period, according to his report.

The Libertarian candidate in the 14th District race, Bill Redpath of West Dundee, lagged far behind with only $540 in campaign spending during the period, his report showed.

The 6th District and 14th District races are among the most closely watched contests in the nation this election.

The 6th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. The much larger 14th District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Kendall counties.

Both seats had long been held by Republicans until Casten and Underwood seized them in 2018 as part of the blue wave that gave Democrats majority control of the House that year.

National Republican leaders have targeted the seats as potential recapture opportunities, and national Democratic leaders want to hang onto them to maintain the party's control of the House.

The presidential candidates have even gotten involved.

Last week, Republican President Donald Trump tweeted an endorsement of Oberweis.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has endorsed Underwood and Casten.

Congressional candidates must regularly file financial reports with the Federal Election Commission. Reports can be viewed at fec.gov.

Casten's campaign received about $227,169 in donations during the period covered by preelection reports. He started October with about $2 million and, after about $908,456 in spending, finished the period with about $1.3 million on hand.

In addition to the preelection reports, congressional candidates must also disclose any donation of $1,000 or more received in the election's final weeks. As of Monday, Casten had reported $31,100 in such donations.

Ives' campaign received about $243,182 in donations during the period. She started October with about $493,240 saved and, after roughly $510,283 in total spending, finished the period with about $226,138 in the bank.

Ives also has reported $24,200 in donations received after her preelection filing.

Underwood's campaign received about $457,927 in donations during the period. She started October with about $2.3 million saved and, after about $911,596 in total spending, finished with about $1.8 million in the bank.

Underwood also has reported $10,000 in donations received after her preelection filing.

Oberweis' campaign received about $77,365 in donations during the period. He started October with about $875,842 saved and, after about $255,346 in total spending, finished with about $697,861 in the bank.

Oberweis also has reported $26,800 in donations received after the preelection filing.

Redpath, a perennial candidate in Virginia who moved to Illinois last year, reported receiving a relatively meager $850 in donations during the first two weeks of October. His campaign started the period with $1,398 in the bank and ended with $1,708 after expenses.