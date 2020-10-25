Three injured in Waukegan shooting

Waukegan police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent two teens and a 22-year-old man to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said Sunday.

Officers responding at about 9:50 p.m. to the shooting on the 300 block of South Genesee Street initially found an unoccupied sedan with bullet holes, police said. Officers later located a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male, both from Waukegan, with gunshot wounds.

A third victim, a 22-year-old North Chicago man, was later discovered with a leg injury, police said.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the area, but are still investigating the shooting. Officials said a motive is unknown and there are no suspects in custody.