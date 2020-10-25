No injuries reported in Hoffman Estates house fire

Fire broke out Saturday night in the chimney of a Hoffman Estates home, causing an estimated $50,000 damage to the residence, authorities said.

No residents or firefighters were injured in the fire, which was reported at 8:53 p.m. in the 500 block of Illinois Boulevard, fire officials said.

According to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department, firefighters called to the two-story, single-family home arrived to find fire on the exterior chimney, extending into the soffit. While some firefighters attacked the fire from the outside, crews also searched the home to ensure no one was left inside.

Damage was confined mainly to the exterior of the house, with minor damage to the interior, officials said.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded with 23 firefighters, and mutual aid was provided at the scene by the Schaumburg and Streamwood fire departments. The Elk Grove, Bartlett, Barrington Countryside and Elgin fire departments assisted providing station coverage. Further assistance was provided by Hoffman Estates Police Department, ComEd and NICOR.