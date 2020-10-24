State sets record again for new COVID-19 cases: 6,161, up 25% from Thursday's record

The state Saturday reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, a 25% jump from the previous high set on Thursday in a sign that the recent surge of the illness in the state is continuing unabated.

The jump was reported a day after a state ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties took effect in an effort to stem the resurgence of COVID-19. Some establishments are refusing to comply with the ban.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday also reported 63 new deaths, the highest total since mid-June except for Wednesday, when 69 deaths were reported.

The dead included 17 people from Cook County, two from DuPage, one from Kane, one from Kankakee, one from Lake and two from Will. The other 40 deaths were downstate.

COVID-19 statistics for Illinois as of Oct. 24, 2020. Graphic by Jake Griffin.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 17 to 23 jumped to 6.1%, up from 5.6% as of Friday.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 118 from the day before. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU, up by 49 people, and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, up by 25 people.