 

State sets new one-day record for positive COVID-19 tests of 6,161, up 25%

  • Pete Schorr, physician assistant for Edward-Elmhurst Hospital looks over paperwork Monday for a drive-up patient that will be tested for the COVID-19 virus in the parking lot at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center in Warrenville. The state's number of positive COVID-19 tests has jumped sharply in recent weeks, setting a new record Saturday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/24/2020 1:00 PM

The state Saturday reported 6,161 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, a 25 percent jump from the previous high set on Thursday in a sign that the recent surge of the illness in the state is continuing unabated.

The jump was reported a day after a state ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars in DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties took affect in an effort to stem the resurgence of COVID-19. Some establishments are refusing to comply with the ban.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday also reported 63 additional deaths, the highest total since mid-June except for on Wednesday, when 69 deaths were reported. The dead included 17 people from Cook County, two from DuPage, one from Kane, one from Kankakee, one from Lake and two from Will. The other 40 deaths were downstate.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 370,194 cases, including 9,481 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 17-23 jumped to 6.1%, up from 5.6% as of Friday. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,517 specimens for a total of 7,196,855.

As of Friday night, 2,616 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 118 from the day before. Of those, 560 patients were in the ICU, up by 49 people, and 222 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, up by 25 people.

