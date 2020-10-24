 

Police: Round Lake Park man faces charges for brandishing gun

  • Gomez Misael

    Gomez Misael

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 10/24/2020 2:03 PM

A 22-year-old Round Lake Park man faces charges for threatening another man with a gun following an earlier road rage incident, police said

Gomez Misael, of the 100 block of Dartmoor Drive, was driving near his home around 5 p.m. Friday when a man followed and confronted him about an earlier road rage incident involving the two several weeks before. Misael brandished a gun at the other man who then fled in his car, police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police took Misael into custody while he was getting a haircut in Round Lake Beach. They found a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic and two fully loaded extended magazines.

Misael faces two felony counts of aggravated use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. He is being held at Lake County jail on a $30,000 bond. He must post 10% to be released on bail.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 