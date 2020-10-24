Police: Round Lake Park man faces charges for brandishing gun

A 22-year-old Round Lake Park man faces charges for threatening another man with a gun following an earlier road rage incident, police said

Gomez Misael, of the 100 block of Dartmoor Drive, was driving near his home around 5 p.m. Friday when a man followed and confronted him about an earlier road rage incident involving the two several weeks before. Misael brandished a gun at the other man who then fled in his car, police said.

Police took Misael into custody while he was getting a haircut in Round Lake Beach. They found a loaded 9 millimeter semi-automatic and two fully loaded extended magazines.

Misael faces two felony counts of aggravated use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault. He is being held at Lake County jail on a $30,000 bond. He must post 10% to be released on bail.