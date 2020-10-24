Daily Herald editor to join panel Tuesday previewing election

Daily Herald Editor John Lampinen will participate Tuesday in a nonpartisan virtual panel discussion of the presidential election sponsored by Northwest Suburban High School District 214 as part of its Community Education program.

Lampinen and two other experts will discuss the central themes and issues at the heart of the election, including effects it may have on those in the Northwest suburbs.

The free panel discussion is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and is part of an ongoing series of Community Education events focused on significant topics of importance.

Viewers will be able to submit questions in advance.

To register for the 90-minute exchange, go to www.ce.d214.org/decision-2020.

Those who register will receive an electronic receipt that will include the Zoom link and password to join the event online.

Panelists include:

• Lampinen, senior vice president and longtime editor of the Daily Herald. He is an award-winning journalist on multiple levels and last year was inducted into the prestigious Lincoln League of Journalists.

• Madeleine Doubek, executive director of CHANGE Illinois and formerly a journalist for many years at the Daily Herald, where her roles included a lengthy tenure as political editor and later executive editor. During her career, she has been an award-winning journalist focused on politics, reform and investigative reporting. After leaving the Daily Herald, she took on positions as publisher of Reboot Illinois and then as vice president of policy for the Better Government Association before moving to CHANGE Illinois. Her opinion columns frequently appear in Chicago area news publications.

• Gary Midkiff, a professor and lecturer who focuses on politics with the Community Education program, and also teaches as an adjunct professor at multiple colleges with expertise in political science and presidential history.

The program will be moderated by Jason Block, journalism teacher at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect. Block has moderated several Community Education panels and has a particular interest in politics and the presidential election and is working remotely with his high school students now to cover some of those issues.