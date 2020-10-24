COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 23

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. NIAID-RML via AP

Suburbs' portion There have been 160,582 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 44.1% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,368 deaths in the suburbs, representing 46.4% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 78,203 cases and 2,363 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 93,234 cases and 3,029 fatalities.• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,838 cases and 109 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,750 cases and 20 deaths in Palatine, 1,505 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,429 cases and 41 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,388 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,340 cases and 79 deaths in Wheeling, 1,248 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,178 cases and 52 deaths in Glenview, 1,074 cases and 30 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 890 cases and 15 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 738 cases and 42 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 722 cases and 18 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 716 cases and 43 deaths in Northbrook, 479 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 275 cases and 22 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 21,670 cases and 605 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,615 cases and 42 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,545 cases and 14 deaths in Addison, 1,348 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,220 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,170 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,140 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,061 cases and 32 deaths in Lombard, 933 cases and 26 deaths in Wheaton, 922 cases and 14 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 868 cases and 17 deaths in Bensenville, 735 cases and 5 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 629 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 546 cases and 6 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 20,071 cases and 508 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,515 to 4,519 in Waukegan, 1,230 to 1,234 in Round Lake Beach, 750 to 754 in Mundelein, 730 to 734 in Gurnee, 500 to 504 in Round Lake, 400 to 404 in Vernon Hills, 395 to 399 in Lake Zurich, 370 to 374 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 330 to 334 in Grayslake, 320 to 324 in Libertyville, 295 to 299 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 16,062 cases with 345 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 5,454 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,561 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,462 in Carpentersville, 1,308 in St. Charles, 773 in South Elgin, 625 in Geneva, 510 in Batavia, 429 in North Aurora, 219 in Hampshire, 205 in Gilberts, 194 in Sugar Grove, 168 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 6,035 cases and 120 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 17,816 cases and 427 deaths listed on its website Friday.