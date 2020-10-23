One person killed in I-94 crash near Wadsworth

A semitrailer truck struck a disabled vehicle late Wednesday on I-94 near Wadsworth, killing one person.

A 2011 Black Toyota was stopped in the right lane of eastbound I-94 near Route 173 shortly before midnight when a white 2019 Mack semitrailer truck struck it from behind.

The impact forced both vehicles off the roadway and into a ditch.

The truck overturned and landed on its passenger's side, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, Lake County coroner's office said.

The truck driver, a 57-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin, was not hurt in the crash.