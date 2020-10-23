Catholic grade schools will start 2021 remotely
Updated 10/23/2020 6:50 PM
Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago will pivot to remote learning for two weeks at the start of 2021.
Schools will begin e-learning on Jan. 4 and will return on Jan. 19 after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.
In a letter to parents sent Friday, Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools, said the switch was made to allow families who travel or have large family gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas to quarantine for 14 days to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in its schools.
