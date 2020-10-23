 

Catholic grade schools will start 2021 remotely

  • St. Norbert Catholic School in Northbrook, like all other elementary schools in the Archdiocese in Chicago, will start 2021 with two weeks remote learning.

      St. Norbert Catholic School in Northbrook, like all other elementary schools in the Archdiocese in Chicago, will start 2021 with two weeks remote learning. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, Aug. 12

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 10/23/2020 6:50 PM

Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Chicago will pivot to remote learning for two weeks at the start of 2021.

Schools will begin e-learning on Jan. 4 and will return on Jan. 19 after the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In a letter to parents sent Friday, Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools, said the switch was made to allow families who travel or have large family gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas to quarantine for 14 days to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in its schools.

For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
'A shutdown now would be a death sentence': Some suburban restaurants plan to defy closure order
Related Article
'A shutdown now would be a death sentence': Some suburban restaurants plan to defy closure order
 
Related Article
Indiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, filling ICU beds
 
Illinois health chief pleads for coronavirus precautions
Related Article
Illinois health chief pleads for coronavirus precautions
 
Related Article
Wisconsin appeals court stays Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus limits on indoor public gatherings pending appeal
 
Illinois infection rate dips slightly for first time in 3 weeks
Related Article
Illinois infection rate dips slightly for first time in 3 weeks
 
Related Article
More schools return to remote learning following recommendation from health department
 
Some hospitals in crisis as U.S. nears high for COVID-19 cases
Related Article
Some hospitals in crisis as U.S. nears high for COVID-19 cases
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 