Aurora man sentenced to prison

A 37-year-old Aurora man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting a child and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Kane County authorities said in a news release.

Rogelio Gaona Garcia, of the 300 block of North Avenue, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal sexual assault.

Kane County Assistant State's Attorney Lori Schmidt said in court that Gaona Garcia sexually assaulted the victim between 2011 and 2018. Gaona Garcia knew the victim, who was younger than 17 years old, according to the news release.

Gaona Garcia must register for life as a sexual offender.

He must serve at least 85% of the sentence. He receives credit for 651 days served in the Kane County jail.