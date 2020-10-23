Algonquin reduces water, sewer rates

The Algonquin village board voted Tuesday to eliminate the 14% water and sewer rate increase scheduled for November 2020, the village said in a news release.

Combined water and sewer rates were scheduled to increase from $13.35 to $15.26 per 1,000 gallons of consumption, according to the release.

The village board took the action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to assist residential and business customers who have been impacted economically during this time.

The water and sewer rate reduction is being partially offset by impact fees from recent residential and commercial developments, along with a new state grant designated for improvements to the village's wastewater treatment facility, according to the release.

