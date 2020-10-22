St. Charles home catches fire

A home caught fire in St. Charles Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured.

Fire crews responded to the 600 block of South Fourth Avenue at 3:07 p.m. and discovered the fire was coming from the framing behind the fireplace, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department.

Firefighters removed the siding and sheathing to access and extinguish the fire.

The damage was estimated at $15,000, and the home is still habitable.