St. Charles home catches fire
Updated 10/22/2020 9:54 PM
A home caught fire in St. Charles Thursday afternoon, but no one was injured.
Fire crews responded to the 600 block of South Fourth Avenue at 3:07 p.m. and discovered the fire was coming from the framing behind the fireplace, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department.
Firefighters removed the siding and sheathing to access and extinguish the fire.
The damage was estimated at $15,000, and the home is still habitable.
