 

Protesters march for 19-year-old killed by Waukegan cop

  • Marcellis Stinnette, 19, of Waukegan was shot and killed by a Waukegan police officer Tuesday in what police officials say was self-defense. Stinnette was a passenger in a car when he was shot and his girlfriend was wounded.

  • Black Lives Matter march Thursday in Waukegan to protest the officer-involved shooting that killed Marcellis Stinnette, 19, while he was a passenger in a car, and wounded his girlfriend, a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan.

  • Black Lives Matter led a march Thursday in Waukegan to protest the officer-involved shooting that killed Marcellis Stinnette, 19, and wounded his girlfriend, a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan.

  • Sherrellis Sheria Stinnette, grandmother of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, is comforted by Rayon Edwards, of Waukegan before a Black Lives Matter march Thursday in Waukegan. The march was organized to protest the officer-involved shooting that killed Marcellis Stinnette while he was a passenger in a car, and wounded the driver, a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan.

  • Darrell Mosier of Waukegan tells the crowd at a Black Lives Matter march Thursday that he witnessed the officer-involved shooting that killed Marcellis Stinnette, 19, and wounded his girlfriend. The march was organized to protest the shooting.

Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 10/22/2020 4:55 PM

More than 100 people marched from where 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette was killed Tuesday to Waukegan City Hall, demanding justice for his death at the hands of a police officer.

The protesters, who were led by the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter, occasionally paused to stop traffic and speak, such as at County and Washington streets in front of the Lake County Courthouse.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The crowd arrived to rally outside city hall, which was closed Thursday in advance of the protests, and Satrese Stallworth, a relative of Stinnette and a spokeswoman for the family, thanked marchers for their support.

She said the family wanted justice for Stinnette's death -- "This looks like murder," Stallworth said.

Waukegan police said the shooting happened shortly before midnight Tuesday when an officer fired into a vehicle in self-defense after the driver started reversing as the officer walked toward it. Police have said the officer, who is Hispanic and a five-year veteran of the force, feared for his life.

The gunshots struck Stinnette, who was a passenger in the car, and his girlfriend, Tafara Williams, who was the driver and suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover, officials said.

Preliminary results from an autopsy confirm that Stinnette "died from injuries due to a gunshot," Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper announced Thursday morning.

When more information is available, Cooper said, he would hold a coroner's inquest in which a jury would examine the evidence and determine the manner of death, such as if it was a homicide.

Williams' mother, Clifftina Johnson, informed reporters at the protest that her daughter got out of surgery today and told her she wanted to speak about what had happened.

"It doesn't matter how many shots y'all gave her, she still wants to speak," Johnson said. "My baby is still fighting."

Clyde McLemore, the founder of the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter, said people are demanding that Stinnette's death be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and not the Illinois State Police.

"We don't want the police investigating the police," said McLemore, who lives in Zion.

The shooting has been turned over to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to investigate and their findings will be given to Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim.

