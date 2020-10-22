 

Luxury coworking space opens in Elk Grove Village

  The atrium at Co-Optim, a new luxury coworking space in Elk Grove Village that hosted its grand opening Thursday. The 110,000-square-foot space features work stations, private offices and conference rooms, as well as a kids area and coffee bar.

      The atrium at Co-Optim, a new luxury coworking space in Elk Grove Village that hosted its grand opening Thursday. The 110,000-square-foot space features work stations, private offices and conference rooms, as well as a kids area and coffee bar. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Co-Optim is a place for freelancers and teams to rent office space at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village. Smaller offices have sliding glass doors and locks.

      Co-Optim is a place for freelancers and teams to rent office space at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village. Smaller offices have sliding glass doors and locks. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Resembling a living room, the main lobby at Co-Optim in Elk Grove Village has couches and chairs for members to relax.

      Resembling a living room, the main lobby at Co-Optim in Elk Grove Village has couches and chairs for members to relax. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  Co-Optim, a luxury coworking space at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village, replaced the American Academy of Pediatrics, which moved to a new building in Itasca.

      Co-Optim, a luxury coworking space at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard in Elk Grove Village, replaced the American Academy of Pediatrics, which moved to a new building in Itasca. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 10/22/2020 5:30 PM

Elk Grove Village officials helped cut the ribbon Thursday on a new 110,000-square-foot luxury coworking space just off the Jane Addams Tollway.

Co-Optim offers workstations, private offices and conference rooms within its three-story building at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard. The company purchased the building after its last tenant, the American Academy of Pediatrics, moved to nearby Itasca.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

It's the third location for Co-Optim, which opened in 2016 in the Deer Park Town Center followed by Chicago's West Loop.

"We cater to many different people, whether they're freelancers or a whole collaborative team," said Kayla King, the company's marketing director.

Owner/founder Joe Elias is now putting the finishing touches on Co-Optim Health, a fully-furnished medical office space, at Deer Park, and plans to open a sister location in the other wing of his Elk Grove location.

The Elk Grove office features coworking lounges, offices for up to eight people, and conference rooms that can fit as many as 40. There's also a client concierge to greet people at the front desk; a kids area with toys, TVs and games; and coffee bar with complementary Starbucks.

Coworking spaces start at $125 per month, private desks at $350 per month, and private offices at $699 per month.

