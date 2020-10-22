Luxury coworking space opens in Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village officials helped cut the ribbon Thursday on a new 110,000-square-foot luxury coworking space just off the Jane Addams Tollway.

Co-Optim offers workstations, private offices and conference rooms within its three-story building at 141 Northwest Point Boulevard. The company purchased the building after its last tenant, the American Academy of Pediatrics, moved to nearby Itasca.

It's the third location for Co-Optim, which opened in 2016 in the Deer Park Town Center followed by Chicago's West Loop.

"We cater to many different people, whether they're freelancers or a whole collaborative team," said Kayla King, the company's marketing director.

Owner/founder Joe Elias is now putting the finishing touches on Co-Optim Health, a fully-furnished medical office space, at Deer Park, and plans to open a sister location in the other wing of his Elk Grove location.

The Elk Grove office features coworking lounges, offices for up to eight people, and conference rooms that can fit as many as 40. There's also a client concierge to greet people at the front desk; a kids area with toys, TVs and games; and coffee bar with complementary Starbucks.

Coworking spaces start at $125 per month, private desks at $350 per month, and private offices at $699 per month.