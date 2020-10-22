Feder: Longtime ABC 7 anchor Joel Daly dies

Joel Daly was a modern day Renaissance man -- a lawyer, actor, author, pilot, country singer and champion yodeler.

But his most famous role was as a news anchor, including a 38-year run at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, where he was part of one of Chicago's most successful and influential news teams of all time.

Daly, who was 86, died Thursday, according to his family. He had been diagnosed with vascular Parkinsonism, a condition that led to mini-strokes, and recently underwent gall bladder surgery.

