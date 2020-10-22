DuPage County investigating three cases of possible voter fraud

DuPage County is investigating instances of potential voter fraud after officials say the county clerk's office received vote-by-mail applications from three people no longer alive, State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced Thursday.

Berlin said his office previously investigated six similar cases, but concluded criminal charges were not appropriate.

The three current cases involve applications received between Sept. 1 and Sept. 26, officials said.

"With the opening of our satellite voting locations, I want to make it perfectly clear that my office will do what is necessary to ensure that every voter is allowed to exercise their right to vote, either in person or vote-by-mail and to have their vote counted," Berlin said in a news release. "Additionally, any allegations of fraud, bullying, intimidation or any other activities designed to influence or otherwise harass voters will not be tolerated. These are all serious violations of the law which carry felony penalties."