Protesters question Waukegan police shooting that killed Black teen

A man questions a fatal police shooting that killed a Waukegan teen Wednesday outside the police station. Waukegan police officials said an officer fired in self-defense as a vehicle began reversing toward him. courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The fatal police shooting of a male Black teenager in Waukegan provoked outrage during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon outside the station and resulted in its abrupt ending.

Authorities said a Waukegan officer "feared for his safety" and fired into a stopped vehicle in self-defense after the driver started reversing as the officers walked toward it late Tuesday night. The shooting has been turned over to Illinois State Police to investigate.

The driver of the vehicle, a Black woman in her 20s from Waukegan, suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover, officials said. Neither has been identified yet.

As Waukegan police addressed reporters at a 4 p.m. news conference livestreamed by ABC 7 Chicago, a number of people interrupted, asking "why they did fire?"

One man said, "My nephew is dead in the street." The news comes amid heightened tensions across the nation about police shootings involving minorities.

The officer who shot into the vehicle is Hispanic and has five years of experience with the Waukegan Police Department.

The situation unfolded just before midnight Tuesday as a Waukegan police officer was investigating the vehicle, which had stopped near Liberty and Oak streets.

The driver fled, but the vehicle was spotted minutes later near Martin Luther King Jr. and South avenues by the second officer.

When the vehicle began backing up, the officer fired his semi-automatic pistol, striking the driver and passenger who was in his late teens, Waukegan officials said. The teenager, a Waukegan resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No firearms were found in the vehicle.

When the Illinois State Police have completed their report, it will be turned over to the Lake County state's attorney's office.

The first police officer who encountered the vehicle is a white man with five years of experience on the force.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday and is expected to release names once family members have been notified.

Waukegan police use body and squad car cameras but no video has been released yet.