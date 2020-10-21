Palatine Township man goes missing
Updated 10/21/2020 9:56 PM
The Cook County sheriff's office is asking for help in the search for a missing Palatine-area man.
Stuart Lassiter, 56, was reported missing after he left his residence on the 100 block of Howe Terrace on Monday morning, according to a news release.
He checked out of the Fairbridge Inn Express in Barrington on Tuesday morning.
Lassiter is described as Black, with short-cropped dark hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white gym shoes and a gray DePaul University hoodie.
Anyone with information should call the Cook County sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.
