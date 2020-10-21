 

Illinois starts planning for a COVID-19 vaccine as cases surge

  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday started laying plans for distributing a safe and effective vaccine once it becomes available.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday started laying plans for distributing a safe and effective vaccine once it becomes available. Associated Press/Sept. 21

 
By JOHN O’CONNOR
AP Political Writer
Updated 10/21/2020 5:58 PM

SPRINGFIELD -- While battling a recalcitrant coronavirus pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday started laying plans for distributing a safe and effective vaccine.

But other than saying that a vaccine would go first to health care providers, long-term care residents and other vulnerable populations, Pritzker, at his renewed daily COVID-19 briefing, offered few details, saying much depends on what the federal government ultimately approves to prevent the virus.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The challenge of designing a plan now, of course, is that there's so much about the vaccines that we don't know," Pritizker said in Chicago. "The most defining characteristic of this plan is that it's adjustable as we go forward and learn more."

Details such as whether a vaccine will require one or more than one dose to be effective, whether it needs refrigerated storage or could be stored at room temperature, and even how vaccine delivered in large containers will be broken down for specimens to be shipped to small health care facilities will affect the state plan, Pritzker said.

Talk of a coming vaccine offered a bit of good news rarely available from the Democratic governor in the past week, after record-setting days for new infections and tighter restrictions starting in the coming days for parts of the state.

The Illinois Illinois Department of Public Health reported 69 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest single-day total since June 16, among 4,352 new infections, the next-to-highest single-day total.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Deaths now total 9,345 among the 355,217 confirmed cases.

The Federal Food and Drug Administration has suggested that the earliest a vaccine would be available is by year's end. That simply would mark the start of the rollout process for the states, said Dr. Ngoze Ezike, state health department director.

"Vaccinations, once they arrive, will take many, many months at the minimum to actually get into the arms of the people of Illinois," Ezike said. "So this will unfold in phases, with initially only a small amount of vaccine available, and as production ramps up more individuals will be able to avail themselves of this countermeasure."

Health care centers will register to be vaccine providers and order it through the state, Ezike said. The vaccine will not be required, but the health department will publicize its availability and its benefits. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of the population will need to be vaccinated to establish an acceptable level of "herd immunity" to prevent ongoing widespread illness.

There will be no charge for the vaccine, she said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
69 more die of COVID-19 in Illinois, most since mid-June
Related Article
69 more die of COVID-19 in Illinois, most since mid-June
 
Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Barrington-area school districts pause hybrid learning plans
Related Article
Libertyville, Vernon Hills, Barrington-area school districts pause hybrid learning plans
 
Related Article
Mount Prospect issues federal grants to public agencies for COVID costs
 
Pritzker renews call for more federal COVID-19 relief
Related Article
Pritzker renews call for more federal COVID-19 relief
 
Kane County health officials blame 20-somethings for latest COVID-19 spike
Related Article
Kane County health officials blame 20-somethings for latest COVID-19 spike
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 