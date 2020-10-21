Illinois records 69 more COVID-19 deaths, another 4,342 infections

State health officials reported 69 more COVID-19 deaths today, while another 4,342 new cases of the respiratory disease were diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll from virus to 9,345, along with 355,217 Illinois residents who have now contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The state is averaging 39 deaths a day over the past week. A month ago, the daily average number of deaths for the week was 20.

The state's seven-day average infection rate now stands at 5.7%. A week ago, that rate was at 4.6%.

The number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 increased as well to 2,338 patients by the end of Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 502 were being treated in intensive care units. The state hasn't had more than 500 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds since June 18.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is holding a media briefing about the state's COVID-19 response plan at 2:30 p.m.