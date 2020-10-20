'We're now entering a new wave of this virus': Suburban counties hit triggers for more restrictions

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,714 Tuesday and 41 additional deaths were reported as new data from the state indicates DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties could be hit with stricter public health restrictions amid a resurgence of the virus.

State officials have not made an official announcement yet but the four counties, comprising two separate public health regions, have surpassed an 8% COVID-19 test positivity rate for three days, which typically triggers mitigations. Those could include temporarily suspending indoor service at restaurants and bars or limiting gatherings to 25 people or less in an effort to reduce risk of spreading the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker paved the way for any bad news earlier.

"We're now entering a new wave of this virus," Pritzker said at a briefing Monday. "Every region of the state is moving in the wrong direction. Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising statewide."

Total infections in Illinois are at 350,875 with 9,277 deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

Illinois' COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 5.5% based on a seven-day average. Labs processed 59,077 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 6.9 million.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was 2,261 as of Monday night.

DuPage and Kane, which comprise Region 8, reached an average test positivity rate of 9% on Saturday after measuring 8.5% Friday and 8.4% Thursday, the IDPH noted Tuesday.

Will and Kankakee, Region 7, recorded an average 8.6% test positivity Saturday, after measuring 8.3% Friday and 8.2% Thursday.

This would be the second time Region 7 incurs COVID-19 restrictions.

Numerous public activities were curtailed in the southeast suburbs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 when the region brought its positivity rate down to 5.6%.