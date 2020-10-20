Two teens charged with attempted murder in Aurora shooting

Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that occurred during a suspected drug deal Oct. 3 in Aurora, police said.

Aurora police said Richard M. Gaston, 18, of the 2300 block of Division Street in Melrose Park, and Dontae W. Parker, 19, of the 1800 block of North Oak Park Avenue in Chicago, also are charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.

The two were arrested Oct. 14 in Appleton, Wisconsin, authorities say.

According to police, officers called to the 1400 block of Farington Lane about 5:48 p.m. Oct. 3 found a 28-year-old Aurora man lying on the side of the road, suffering gunshot wounds. Police say Gaston and Parker came to Aurora to sell drugs to the man, whom they robbed and shot.

Bail was set Sunday at $500,000 for each man.

Parker was released on bond from the DuPage County jail Tuesday, according to court records. He must wear a GPS tracker while free on bond. His next court date is Nov. 16.

Gaston's next court date was not available.