 

Spring break canceled, spring semester delayed at University of Illinois

  • A testing staff member explains how to give a saliva sample as University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana students arrive on campus take a COVID-19 test.

    A testing staff member explains how to give a saliva sample as University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana students arrive on campus take a COVID-19 test. UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS/FRED ZWICKY

 
Updated 10/20/2020 5:00 PM

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced this week it will cancel spring break while delaying the start of the spring semester next year due to COVID-19.

"Health and safety remain our top priority," said UIUC Chancellor Robert J. Jones in a release. "We believe these precautions are necessary to maximize the safety of our entire community."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The release stated that, while classes will begin later, students who will attend in-person classes are required to return early for on-campus COVID-19 testing. Students cannot use campus facilities until they receive two negative tests at least three days apart.

