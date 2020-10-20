Spring break canceled, spring semester delayed at University of Illinois
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced this week it will cancel spring break while delaying the start of the spring semester next year due to COVID-19.
"Health and safety remain our top priority," said UIUC Chancellor Robert J. Jones in a release. "We believe these precautions are necessary to maximize the safety of our entire community."
The release stated that, while classes will begin later, students who will attend in-person classes are required to return early for on-campus COVID-19 testing. Students cannot use campus facilities until they receive two negative tests at least three days apart.
