Get your best photo in our 2021 calendar

Andy Raupp of Elgin photographed a Nashville Warbler and a cherry blossom in his backyard. The photo was highlighted in the Daily Herald's 2020 calendar. Courtesy of Andy Raupp

Chris Lajiness of Tower Lakes was invited by a friend to photograph her horse after a January snowfall. Chris captured this nice shot in Barrington Hills and it was chosen for the Daily Herald's 2020 calendar. Courtesy of Chris Lajiness

Dean Ketelsen of St. Charles discovered a dewdrop covered dandelion seed on a cool fall morning and took a detailed photo with a 100 mm macro lens. Dean's photo was featured in the Daily Herald's 2020 calendar. Courtesy of Dean Ketelsen

Have you ever taken a great photo, shared it with friends and been told your awesome picture should be hanging on the wall?

The Daily Herald is giving you a shot at just that.

We're giving you the chance to be published in the Daily Herald's 2021 wall calendar, which will be available in our newspaper in December.

All you need to do is submit up to three of your favorite horizontal photos illustrating life in the suburbs.

Photos must be your own work -- not a photo you found online or one that was taken by somebody else.

Enter a variety of photos that represent different times of the year. Part of our decision-making will be ensuring we have photos appropriate for each month. Holiday photos and signs of the changing seasons are some examples.

If you use Instagram or Facebook filters, your photo will be disqualified. Photos must appear as the scene really looked, just like any Daily Herald photos. Make sure to upload with the best quality possible and include as much information as you can on the entry form.

If your entry is selected and you have a recognizable person in the photo, we will need written permission from that person before we can publish the photograph.

Entries can be submitted to https://dhcontests.secondstreetapp.com/DH-2020-Calendar-Contest/rounds/1/january by Friday, Oct. 30.