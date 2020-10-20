COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 20

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Associated Press

Interactive mapFind an interactive map where you can search counts by ZIP code at dailyherald.com.

Suburbs' portion There have been 155,350 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 44% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,339 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 75,957 cases and 2,350 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 90,500 cases and 3,019 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,795 cases and 109 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,704 cases and 20 deaths in Palatine, 1,466 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,382 cases and 39 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,326 cases and 79 deaths in Wheeling, 1,358 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,217 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 1,152 cases and 52 deaths in Glenview, 1,047 cases and 30 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 870 cases and 15 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 723 cases and 42 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 687 cases and 43 deaths in Northbrook, 702 cases and 16 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 474 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 254 cases and 22 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 20,841 cases and 597 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,547 cases and 41 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,480 cases and 13 deaths in Addison, 1,312 cases and 14 deaths in West Chicago, 1,190 cases and 15 deaths in Glendale Heights, 1,129 cases and 31 deaths in Carol Stream, 1,106 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 1,021 cases and 31 deaths in Lombard, 890 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 844 cases and 17 deaths in Bensenville, 873 cases and 13 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 701 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 608 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 519 cases and 5 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 19,758 cases and 505 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,510 to 4,514 in Waukegan, 1,230 to 1,234 in Round Lake Beach, 745 to 749 in Mundelein, 730 to 734 in Gurnee, 500 to 504 in Round Lake, 400 to 404 in Vernon Hills, 390 to 394 in Lake Zurich, 375 to 379 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 330 to 335 in Grayslake, 320 to 324 in Libertyville, 295 to 299 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 15,655 cases with 342 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 5,352 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,473 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,433 in Carpentersville, 1,262 in St. Charles, 758 in South Elgin, 604 in Geneva, 490 in Batavia, 417 in North Aurora, 211 in Hampshire, 199 in Gilberts, 188 in Sugar Grove, 167 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 5,710 cases and 120 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 17,309 cases and 424 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 1,166 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 215 in Aurora (Will County portion).