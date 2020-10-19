Warrant issued for West Dundee man in Elgin hit-and-run case

Daily Herald correspondent

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for a West Dundee man involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month in Elgin, authorities announced Monday.

According to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office, Bryan Aguirre, 21, was driving a Chevrolet SUV when he struck the victim's vehicle from behind about 4:40 p.m. Oct. 2 near McLean Boulevard and Spartan Drive, causing a chain-reaction crash.

Aguirre fled but was pursued by a witness who was able to remember details about the vehicle and license plate, according to the news release. The driver of the vehicle Aguirre hit suffered minor injuries, the news release said.

Aguirre's bail is set at $15,000. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Elgin police at (847) 289-2700.