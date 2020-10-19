Students in Dist. 220, Dist. 54 return to class

A student at Roslyn Road Elementary School in Barrington sanitizes her hands before heading into the building for the first day of in-person learning of the school year, Courtesy of Barrington Area Unit School District 220

A student at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington practices social distancing Monday, the first day of in-person instruction for Barrington Area Unit District 220. The district is operating with a hybrid model that blends in-person learning with remote instruction. Courtesy of Barrington Area Unit School District 220

Kindergarten students in Jennifer DiSanti's class at Lakeview Elementary School in Hoffman Estates worked Monday on building a classroom community during the first day of in-person attendance this school year. Schaumburg Township School District 54 is operating with a hybrid model that blends in-person learning with remote instruction. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township School District 54

A Barrington Middle School-Station Campus staff member checks a student in at the start of the school day Monday, the first day of in-person instruction for Barrington Area Unit District 220. Each student must be checked in to make sure the student has completed a COVID-19 symptom screening before entering the school. Courtesy of Barrington Area Unit School District 220

It came much later than expected, but students in a pair of Northwest suburban school districts made their long-awaited return to the classroom Monday after months of virtual learning at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students in Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Barrington Area Unit District 220 were welcomed back with safety protocols like temperature checks, socially distanced seating and mask requirements,

Both districts are operating with hybrid models that feature a blend of in-person learning and remote instruction.

In District 54, which educates more than 15,500 students at 28 schools, the hybrid model includes two full days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning each week. District officials say that allows the lower class sizes needed for proper social distancing.

The model in District 220 -- which educates about 9,000 students in 11 schools and an early learning center -- also has students attending in-person twice a week and receiving remote instruction the other three days.

Families in the districts also can choose remote learning only.

Both districts have created online dashboards to inform parents and other community members of COVID-19 cases involving students and staff. The District 54 dashboard is at https://sites.google.com/sd54.org/covid-19-dashboard/home and the District 220 dashboard can be found at www.barrington220.org/coronavirus.