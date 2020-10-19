Some suburban counties likely to face restrictions as positive COVID-19 tests increase

DuPage, Kane, Kankakee and Will counties are on the verge of having state-mandated restrictions imposed after their COVID-19 test positivity rates surpassed warning thresholds, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Two suburban regions -- Region 8 with DuPage and Kane counties and Region 7 with Will and Kankakee counties -- are exceeding the state's 8% threshold for positive results on COVID-19 tests, according to IDPH figures. Both regions have been over the 8% threshold for two days.

A third day would trigger a mitigation plan designed to restrict gatherings until positivity rates decline.

That usually takes several weeks after the beginning of restrictions that usually include banning indoor food and bar service and limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people.

The southernmost Illinois region of 19 counties is also exceeding the positivity rate threshold, according to IDPH figures.

State health officials announced 22 more COVID-19 deaths Monday and 3,113 new cases of the respiratory disease.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is in the midst of a "second surge" of the virus and warned residents to heed precautions or face restrictions on businesses and on group gatherings like those during the spring.

The state's death toll from the disease stands at 9,236, while 347,161 Illinois residents have been infected.

IDPH is reporting 97% of those who have contracted COVID-19 have since recovered, but the state is also experiencing widespread growth in cases, hospitalizations and death.

The state's infection rate is at 5.4%, based on a seven-day average. A week ago on Monday, the rate was just 4.3%.

Hospitals statewide reported Sunday that 2,096 patients are being treated, and 485 of them are in intensive care. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs increased by 77 from Saturday to Sunday.

IDPH officials are also reporting the state is averaging 34 deaths each day over the past week from the virus. A month ago, the state was averaging 21 deaths a day from COVID-19.