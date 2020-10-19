Rising virus cases in DuPage County close Elmhurst schools

Students at York High School in Elmhurst will switch to remote learning for two weeks starting Wednesday as a result of rising COVID-19 test positivity rates in DuPage County. Daily Herald File Photo

At least one major school district is reverting to fully remote learning for two weeks in response to rising COVID-19 case rates in DuPage County.

Elmhurst Unit District 205 will switch to online-only instruction starting Wednesday. The setback comes just two weeks after the district became one of the first school systems in the county to bring all students back to classrooms for hybrid learning.

The district will temporarily scale back in-person instruction as the county faces a weekly infection rate of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people. That metric exceeds a state-set threshold to move DuPage from a "moderate" to "substantial" level of community transmission.

A surge in cases across the region leaves a cloud of uncertainty over school reopenings just as students return to classrooms at least for part of the week.

DuPage health department guidelines recommended hybrid learning when the county was listed under the second-highest level of moderate transmission, as long as schools enforced physical distancing, mask wearing and some-to-no mixing of groups of students and teachers during the school day.

The county recently has shown signs of substantial community transmission based on several key indicators.

The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents jumped from 79 to 119 for the week ending Oct. 10 -- well above the state's recommended target of fewer than 50. Registering more than 100 cases per 100,000 people indicates substantial transmission, according to the state health department.

Cases also have risen 46.7% in people under the age of 20.

"This means that the presence of COVID-19 is on a large scale and is widely spreading throughout our community at a rapid pace that jeopardizes the health and safety of our families," Elmhurst District 205 Superintendent David Moyer said in a note to families.

For now, other school leaders say they won't automatically revert to distance learning.

"The health department has agreed that it is appropriate to monitor this metric over a period of time because our school's mitigation strategies have been effective," Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 Superintendent Jeff Schuler said in a letter to families. "We do, however, need to double down on our collective commitment to the health and safety protocols that will keep our in-person learning experience as an option."

State and county health departments won't identify school districts with outbreaks. But District 200 created its own dashboard for tracking confirmed cases and quarantines.

The district had two students and one staff member with positive tests across an early childhood center and 13 elementary schools, according to the most-recent data from Oct. 5. A total of 13 students and three employees at those grade levels have tested positive since the school year began Sept. 1.

Students in middle and high schools began returning to classrooms last week.