Naperville man charged with attempted child abduction

A Naperville man is facing misdemeanor charges of attempted child abduction and attempted disorderly conduct alleging he tried to lure two girls to his car.

According to DuPage County court records, Owen M. Calkins, 69, of the 1700 block of Kildeer Drive in Naperville, parked his car at the end of a driveway about 11 a.m. Aug. 2. He then tried to get two girls, ages 3 and 5, to leave the open garage in which they were standing, calling out, "come here."

The charges were filed Oct. 16 and an arrest warrant was issued with bail set at $10,000.

Calkins was charged in 2018 with two counts of disorderly conduct alleging he yelled at two 8-year-old girls to "shut up," then pointed at them, asked them if they wanted to give him a hug, and drove toward the girls in a car. He then put his hands up to eyes simulating binoculars and told them he was spying on them, the charges alleged.

He pleaded guilty to one of the counts, and was sentenced to court supervision and 30 hours of community service, record show.