Jeff Bridges says lymphoma prognosis is good

Jeff Bridges accepts the Oscar for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Crazy Heart" at the 82nd Academy Awards Sunday, March 7, 2010, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The actor channeled The Dude, his character from "The Big Lebowski," in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening: "New (expletive) has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good."

He expressed gratitude to his family and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in "Starman," "True Grit," "The Last Picture Show," "TRON" and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for "Crazy Heart" and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in "Hell or High Water."

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

The actor is currently working on "The Old Man," a television series slated to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.