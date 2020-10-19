Endorsement: Yes, to eliminate Elk Grove Township Road District

Voters in Elk Grove Township face a referendum decision on the November ballot that is about as easy as they come.

The binding question asks whether the township road district should be abolished, with the township absorbing its responsibilities in caring for about six miles of roads in unincorporated areas that aren't already contracted out for service.

The measure would dissolve an elected position of highway commissioner and eliminate the district's only full-time employee, then transfer the district's equipment and assets to the township. The employee already has resigned, so the net impact of not filling the job will be to save the bulk of the $120,000 a year required for salary and benefits, with a portion of the savings redirected to contracts for snow and brush removal.

"Operationally, this is not going to make a great deal of difference," said Township Supervisor Michael Sweeney.

The savings is not astronomical, but it is real, and every efficiency government undertakes helps add up for the benefit of taxpayers. Voters should take advantage of the opportunity and vote yes to eliminate the road district.

Elk Grove Township includes portions of Elk Grove Village, Des Plaines, Arlington Heights, Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect.