Endorsement: Walsh for Illinois House Dist. 62

Jim Walsh, left, and Sam Yingling, right, are candidates for Illinois legislature representative District 62 in the 2020 election.

In the race to represent District 62 in the Illinois House, voters have a credible, if somewhat politically inexperienced, alternative to replace Democrat Sam Yingling.

Yingling, of Grayslake, has served the district since 2014, and we've had occasion at times for concern about his independence or his willingness to place the interests of his district above those of the party and its leader, House Speaker Michael Madigan. He is challenged by Jim Walsh, a medical physicist from Round Lake Beach who has never held elected office before but who offers promising signs of creative problem solving and a collaborative spirit that is needed if Republicans are to accomplish anything in the Democrat-dominated Illinois legislature.

Walsh expresses traditional Republican views on government spending, taxation, corruption and other issues facing Illinois, but he adds to them with refreshing openness and acknowledgment that solutions will require give and take from all sides.

His voice would be welcome in Springfield and he is endorsed.